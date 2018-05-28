California Center for the Arts, Escondido Announces Three Amazing Latin Shows

And Programs that will be a part of the 2018-19 Season!

Escondido, Ca. – May 21, 2018– The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is pleased to announce our Latin programming that will be joining the “2018-19 Presented Season” line up.

Música en la Plaza – Fridays in September 2018

Dance the night away to live Salsa, Norteño, Huapango, and Cumbia, under the stars in the Center’s beautiful Lyric Court. Held every Friday in September from 7pm-10pm, Musica en la Plaza, brings authentic FREE live music to hundreds of attendees each night.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández – Thursday, October 18, 2018

Ballet Folklórico de México returns to the United States for an extended multi-city tour featuring renewed performances of the company’s classic choreography. Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era. The company has developed choreography for 40 ballets, composed of 76 folk dancers who have performed extensively across Mexico and abroad. Ticket prices start at only $25.

23rd Annual Día de los Muertos Festival – Thursday, November 1, 2018

One of the largest festivals in all of San Diego, the annual Día de los Muertos festival attracts thousands of attendees. Celebrate this iconic holiday with traditional altars, sugar skulls, live music, ballet folklórico, food trucks, family friendly crafts, face painting, and more, all for FREE starting at 6pm.

Gina Chavez – Thursday, February 28, 2019

A multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress, Gina Chavez is a nine-time Austin Music Award winner, including 2015 Musician of the Year and Album of the Year for her sophomore release, Up.Rooted. Gina and her band have performed in eight countries, touring as cultural ambassadors with the U.S. State Department. Chavez’s passionate collection of bilingual songs takes audiences on a journey through the Americas. Ticket prices start at $30

Lila Downs – Saturday, May 11, 2019

Iconic GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award winning singer Lila Downs is one of the world’s most singular and powerful voices, whose compelling stage presence and poignant storytelling transcend all language barriers. This global superstar’s exquisite artistry bridges traditions from across the Americas. As a passionate human-rights activist, Lila’s lyrics often highlight issues relating to social justice, sharing stories that too often go untold. Ticket prices start at $25.

The entire “2018-19 Presented Season” will be officially announced to the public on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Members of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido will have an opportunity to purchase tickets during a 2-week pre-sale starting on June 12, 2018 and the public will get to purchase tickets for the new season starting June 26, 2018.

Get more information about the upcoming 2018-19 Presented Season by following us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theCCAE/ or online at ArtCenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido ..With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.