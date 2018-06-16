California Center for the Arts, Escondido Announces 2018/2019 Season

Featuring Itzhak Perlman; STYX; Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrants; Lila Downs; Charlie Daniels Band; Ry Cooder; The TEN Tenors; Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández; The Scottish International Tattoo and Music Parade; Syncopated Ladies with Special Guest Appearance from Sole Talk; Irish Christmas in America; We Banjo 3; Calidore String Quartet; Mesa-Yakushev Duo; The Clairvoyants; Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown; Montreal and California Guitar Trios; Lucia Micarelli; Masters of Hawaiian Music; Kishi Bashi; International Guitar Night; Gina Chavez; AJ Croce; and More!

Experience the Power of Performance at Southern California’s Premier Arts Center – August 19, 2018 – May 11, 2018

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido (the Center) is pleased to announce our “2018/2019 Presented Season” featuring an exceptional line-up of acclaimed performers:

Itzhak Perlman; STYX; Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrants; Lila Downs; Charlie Daniels Band; Ry Cooder; The TEN Tenors; Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández; The Scottish International Tattoo and Music Parade; Syncopated Ladies with Special Guest Appearance from Sole Talk; Irish Christmas in America; We Banjo 3; Calidore String Quartet; Mesa-Yakushev Duo; The Clairvoyants; Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown; Montreal and California Guitar Trios; Lucia Micarelli; Masters of Hawaiian Music; Kishi Bashi; International Guitar Night; Gina Chavez; AJ Croce; and more!

Through its presentation of internationally renowned talent, the Center is a premier performing arts venue in the Southern California market.

The Center’s 2017/2018 season debuts on Sunday, August 19, 2018 and continues until Saturday, May 11, 2018. Events will take place in both the 1,523-seat Concert Hall and 404-seat Center Theater. Please see the 2018/2019 performance schedule below, and for additional information about the Center, visit artcenter.org.

The Center’s Executive Director Jerry Van Leeuwen comments, “We are excited to present our season lineup for 2018-2019. As has been our practice, we seek to provide a wide array of artists and genres. This year they range from Itzhak Perlman’s world-renowned violin stylings to We Banjo 3’s nuanced mix of Irish tradition with modern Bluegrass; from the logic defying Clairvoyants to “The Best of Times” with iconic rock legends STYX. With your support, we have been able to expand the number of shows that we offer you, and we anticipate continuing this trend in future years.”

“We are looking forward to another exciting, wide-ranging Performing Arts season,” said Cynthia Weir, Board Chair. “Come to enjoy a favorite artist, or discover something new. Bring your family and friends, and make some special memories at the California Center for the Arts!”

Performing Arts 2018/2019 Season Lineup

Ry Cooder w/ Joachim Cooder – Sunday, August 19, 2018 – Concert Hall @ 7:30 pm – $35-70

Ry Cooder is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and film score composer best known for his unparalleled skill on the slide guitar. Cooder has been the recipient of six GRAMMY Awards and praised for his work producing the classic album Buena Vista Social Club. Cooder has also played with a long list of legendary artists such as The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Neil Young, Randy Newman, and so many more. Joining Ry Cooder on stage will be Joachim Cooder, son and chief collaborator, where they will be showcasing his newest album, The Prodigal Son, with original and adapted gospel favorites.

STYX –Sunday, September 30, 2018 – Concert Hall @ 7:30 pm – $45-165

Best known for melding hard rock guitar with acoustic guitar, synthesizers with acoustic piano, upbeat tracks and popular power ballads, while incorporating elements of international musical theatre, this show will be sure to get everyone out of their seats. Famous for their hit songs “Lady”, “Come Sail Away”, “Babe”, “The Best of Times”, “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Mr. Roboto”. Come sail the night away with these iconic rock legends.

California Guitar Trio and Montreal Guitar Trio – Thursday, October 4, 2018- Center Theater @ 7:30 pm

$30-50

CGT+MG3 features six virtuoso guitarists from California Guitar Trio (CGT) and Montreal Guitar Trio (MG3). Representing four countries (Japan, Canada, Belgium, and US), they fuse over 40 years of combined performing experience into one unique six-by-6-string ‘phenomensemble’. CGT’s steel stringed-guitars blend naturally with MG3’s nylon-stringed guitars, as each trio’s fret boards chase the others’ original compositions and new arrangements of progressive rock, world, jazz and classical music.

Lucia Micarelli – Saturday, October 6, 2018 – Center Theater @ 7:30 pm – $35-50

Lucia Micarelli is a conservatory and classically trained violinist with a love for jazz and rock. She has been playing since she was 3 years old, and her training at Julliard and the Manhattan School of Music prepared her to become the virtuoso sensation she is today. Micarelli has also been known for her collaborations with Josh Groban and Chris Botti. Her performances earned her enough recognition that she has been cast in multiple television shows as well, most notably as the talented Annie Talarico from HBO’s Treme, showcasing her musical talent for worldwide audiences in post Hurricane Katrina New Orleans.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández – Thursday, October 18, 2018 – Concert Hall @ 7:30 pm

$25-70

Ballet Folklórico de México returns to the United States for an extended multi-city tour featuring renewed performances of the company’s classic choreography. Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era. The company has developed choreography for 40 ballets, composed of 76 folk dancers who have performed extensively across Mexico and abroad. Ticket prices start at only $25.

We Banjo 3 – Thursday, October 18, 2018- Center Theater @ 7:30 pm – $40-55

We Banjo 3 consists of two sets of siblings from Galway, Ireland. This group is responsible for the creation and origination of a genre they dub “Celtgrass,” an entertaining and eclectic mixture of traditional Irish and old time music, with Bluegrass and Americana stylings. The band will be showcasing their album String Theory, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts, and gives a contemporary twist to their well-loved historic style.

TEN Tenors: Home for the Holidays – Friday, November 30, 2018- Concert Hall @ 7:30 pm – $35-70

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with international singing sensation The TEN Tenors. Home for the Holidays is a magical experience for the whole family that will dazzle, delight, and captivate audiences. Join Australia’s rockstars of the opera as they amaze and enthrall with their unique selection of traditional and contemporary favorites. With soaring versions of “Joy to the World”, ”Sleigh Ride”, “White Christmas”, and many more, Home for the Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of the season.

The Charlie Daniels Band – Tuesday, December 4, 2018 – Concert Hall @ 7:30 pm – $35-75

Charlie Daniels is well known across America, from his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor to young artists and a road warrior at age 80, Charlie has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need. Known for his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, and other memorable hits such as “Long Haired Country Boy” and “The South’s Gonna Do It Again”, along with collaborations from Elvis to Bob Dylan, the Charlie Daniels Band has become a legend among country’s greatest.

Syncopated Ladies – Sunday, December 9, 2018- Concert Hall @ 7:30 pm -$25-55

Viral tap sensation, Syncopated Ladies, bring their fierce footwork and female force to the Center’s stage. This female tap dance band from Los Angeles was created by tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold. The Syncopated Ladies are most known for their viral video in tribute to Prince and their cover of Beyonce’s Formation, they have also been featured on So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Good Morning America.

Irish Christmas in America – Wednesday, December 19, 2018 = Center Theater @ 7:30 pm –$40-55

The hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy. This family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, Uilleann pipes, and harp. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2018.

