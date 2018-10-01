California Center for the Arts Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum announces Access Program for Low-Income Families, Museums for All, to increase accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources

Escondido, CA—Today the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the CCAE Museum for free, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the CCAE Museum’s broad

commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 250 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing more than 40 states.

