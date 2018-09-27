California Center For Arts, And KPBS Presents Lucia Micarelli

Lucia Micarelli is a conservatory and classically trained violinist with a love for jazz and rock. She has been playing since she was 3 years old, and her training at Julliard and the Manhattan School of Music prepared her to become the virtuoso sensation she is today.

Micarelli has also been known for her collaborations with Josh Groban and Chris Botti. Her performances earned her enough recognition that she has been cast in multiple television shows as well, most notably as the talented Annie Talarico from HBO’s Treme, showcasing her musical talent for worldwide audiences in post Hurricane Katrina New Orleans.