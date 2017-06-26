California Center for the Arts, Museum Exhibitions 2017/2018 Season Lineup

Museum Exhibitions 2017/2018 Season Lineup



California Connections: Selections from the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

July 8 – August 27, 2017

This collaborative exhibition draws from the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s (MCASD) permanent collection, featuring works by beloved California artists from the 1950s to today. MCASD and The Center share a commitment to serving diverse audiences and bringing people together through the arts. This partnership expands the audience of both organizations and invites members of the two Museums to visit both institutions throughout the run of the exhibition with reciprocal free admission.



Photography Expanded – September 30 – November 12, 2017



Explore how photography has changed in his exhibit that includes several different takes on the medium. Richard Slechta is a composer of chromogenic photograms that use light as a vehicle for expression. Sol Hill skillfully distorts his images to discover new narratives entitled Missightments. Also featured is a selection of portraits from the Notes to our Sons and Daughters: My Sister’s Voice exhibition, as well as works by Major Morris, local educator, photo journalist and author of “Nurture Their Dreams.”

The Tower Gallery will host a special offrenda (offering) for the Center’s annual Día de Los Muertos celebration.

Niki de Saint Phalle: Mythical California – January 13 – March 4, 2018

Internationally known mosaic artist, Niki de Saint Phalle created larger than life works of art about the myths and legends of California. This exhibition includes her Californian Diary print series as well as an exploration of the making of the sculpture garden Queen Califia’s Magical Circle. Through maquettes, models, sculptures, photographs, furniture, blueprints, video and film, we celebrate this vibrant 20th century artist and the fifteen-year anniversary of Queen Califia’s Magical Circle. The exhibition will also celebrate our California Mosaic artists who were inspired by Niki.

Campus Creatives: From the Classroom to the Museum – April 7 – May 13, 2018



Visual Art Department Faculty members teaching at the college level in San Diego County will showcase newer works of all media. This juried exhibition will underscore the talents of local educators and highlight our County’s strength in art education, giving faculty a chance to show the public how they practice what they teach and influence the art world beyond their institutions.

