 California Center for the Arts -Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards

THE LEVITT AMP [YOUR CITY] GRANT AWARDS WILL BRING LIVE MUSIC FESTIVALS TO ESCONDIDO BUT WE NEED YOUR HELP

Escondido, Ca. – October 28, 2017 —We are thrilled to announce that the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is now in the running to bring a 10 -12 week live music series to Escondido starting next year!

Sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music, Escondido now has the chance to qualify as one of 15 winning organizations competing in the 2017 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards.

However, we need the community’s help to make this opportunity happen. At this stage of the process we are asked to turn to friends and supporters of Escondido and the California Center for the Arts to cast an online vote starting November 1st, to support this effort. We need community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received, will be one of the key factors when the Levitt Foundation selects up to 15 winners.

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido, along with their partners, the San Diego Music Foundation, Palomar College and the Escondido Chamber of Commerce, submitted this proposal to bring a LIVE music series and mini-festivals to Grape Day Park. The park, an absolutely beautiful, but overlooked and underused gem in Escondido would be revitalized as a place for the community to gather and socialize. Community Programs Manager, Stephany Farley, commented that “This is a huge opportunity for our community. Since Levitt began granting these awards in 2015, no City in California has been chosen to receive one. We hope that Escondido will be the first!”

The musicians and artists slated to perform for this music series will reflect the rich culture, and unique diversity found in and around Escondido. From the food and vendors to the talent on stage, this Grant will allow us to provide FREE family entertainment that will appeal to all in our great community.

The California Center for the Art’s full proposal is now posted on the Levitt AMP website for public voting. http://levittamp.org

The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards are an exciting matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Up to 15 nonprofits will receive $25,000 each in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series—an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

Supporters are asked to visit https://grant.levittamp.org/voter-registration-page/ to register and vote. Online public voting starts Wednesday, November 1st and ends November 20 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Top 25 finalists will be selected through online public voting, with the final 15 winners being announced January 2nd, 2018.