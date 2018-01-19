California Center For The Arts – Invitation To A Guided Tour Of Niki DeSaint Phalle Exhibit

Escondido, Ca. – January 2018 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is excited to open the doors to the Center Museum for a guided walking tour from guest curator Wendy Wilson-Gibson on Sunday, Jan. 28th starting at 2pm!

The tour will feature an in depth look at our current exhibit Niki de Saint Phalle: Mythical California and conclude with a one-time only screening of Who is the Monster – You or Me? This incredible film dives into the life and career of the legendary Niki de Saint Phalle and her wonderfully accomplished husband Jean Tinguely. The film, produced by Oscar nominated filmmaker Peter Schamoni, is a 90-minute expose of the artist’s work and process. The film is intended for mature audiences. A DVD of the film will be available for purchase in the Center Museum gift shop.

This unique event will give insight into the world of Niki de Saint Phalle, from the patron and professional point of view along with the film that shows a side of Niki her art alone cannot. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity Jan. 28th!

Admission to the Museum is $8.00 for Adults, Seniors and Students $5.00, Center members, Military and children under 12 are free. Event Admission $10.00 non-members and $5.00 for members

