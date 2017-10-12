California Center For The Arts Events

Sunday, October 15th Featured Artists from the California Center For The Arts, Escondido’s new Museum Exhibit will hold a one Time Only Panel.

We are thrilled to offer this amazing opportunity to all lovers of art and photography. An afternoon learning from and talking to featured artists from the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum’s brand new exhibit, Photography Expanded: Distinct Approaches, at 2pm in the Center Museum.

This one-time only event will feature local artists Becky Cohen, Pablo Mason, Philipp Sholz Ritterman, and Richard Slechta.

In a very casual atmosphere listen as the artists discuss their process, their inspiration, and the diverse perspectives they enjoy and offer in the medium.

Tickets for this event are $5 for members and $10 for non-members, and we highly recommend you purchase in advance, as this exhibit has been enjoying high praise and growing interest. This is a can’t-miss opportunity for emerging artists, and fans of the medium.

Saturday October 21st – So You Think You Can Dance’s Travis Wall and hid Award Winning Shaping Sound Brings an All-New Evening of Dance & Soul

Emmy Award winning Choreographer, Travis Wall and Shaping Sound, leaps into the California Center for the Arts Concert Hall

Fresh off the heels of their groundbreaking national tour, Wall and Shaping Sound present their all-new, awe-inspiring show After the Curtain: An electrifying mash-up of dance styles and musical genres brought fully to life on stage by a dynamic company of contemporary and generationally defining dancers.

LA Magazine highlights Wall’s talent as “turning emotion into movement” and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette calls After the Curtain “Joyous, inspiring and hopeful”

Shaping Sound is a regular fixture on The Ellen Show, and the group has garnered five Emmy nominations for their work on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With The Stars. They’ve choreographed award-winning videos for Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga, and the television show Big Little Lies, as well as live tours for Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Celine Dion. To say they’re style and influence is the industry standard would be an understatement.

After the Curtain is a can’t miss evening of spectacular and breathtaking dance. This tour has sold out all across the country, and this night will be no different.

Sunday, October 22nd – Simply Three Brings Their Incomparable Classical Rendetions of Pop Culture Masterpieces

The classic crossover trio Simply Three is made up of incredible musicians whose sole goal is to inspire a new generation of soulful string artists. The thrilling group continues to grow in fame and will be making one of two Southern California stops at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido’s Center Theater on Oct. 22nd at 4pm.

Simply Three’s old school training has only enhanced their new school sound, combining classic strings and modern hits that have propelled the trio into Internet stardom, and real world acclaim. The Boston Philharmonic said of Simply Three “[They] have what it takes”. While the Phoenix New Timestakes it step further, “[Simply Three] transposes pop bombast into joyous string music in artful fashion.

The groups exciting sound has enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of viewers on YouTube, HuffPost, RyanSeacrest.com, and many more. They’ve breathed new life into instrumental music and everyone from Coldplay to Janelle Monae has taken notice. This fantastic evening of classical sounds with a modern twist is a must for all ages.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.