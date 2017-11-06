CalChamber Recognizes Senate GOP Leader Patricia Bates

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) today announced that she compiled a perfect score (16-0) from the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) in its 2017 Vote Record . CalChamber is a non-profit organization representing more than 14,000 companies of all sizes. Most bills in CalChamber’s vote record covered major business issues that are of concern to both small and large companies. “CalChamber’s vote record provides a useful guide for Californians to evaluate who is serious about promoting job creation,” said Senator Bates. “I am pleased to be recognized by CalChamber with a perfect score this year for my work on issues important to all job creators.” On CalChamber’s vote record, Senator Bates opposed bills that would have instituted a de facto ban on public/private partnerships at the county level ( AB 1250 ) and created a very costly government health care monopoly ( SB 562 ). Both bills failed to become law this year. In addition to her perfect CalChamber score, Senator Bates also earned a perfect score from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association for her record on fiscal responsibility.