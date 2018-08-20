Cal State San Marcos Volleyball Team To Host 3rd Annual Cougar Classic Tournament

SAN MARCOS, CA – The Cal State San Marcos volleyball team hosts the third Annual Cougar Classic on August 23-25 in The Sports Center. During the opening weekend, the Cougars will face No. 6 nationally-ranked Lewis, No. 8 nationally-ranked Nebraska Kearney, Indiana (Pa.) and Point Loma. After going undefeated in preseason, both domestically and internationally, the Cougars look to keep the momentum going to start the Fall season.

2018 Cougar Classic @ The Sports Center

Thursday, Aug. 23 –

SUSM vs. Point Loma – 11 a.m.

Point Loma vs. No. 6 Lewis – 4 p.m.

CSUSM vs. Indiana (Pa.) – 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Point Loma vs. No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Lewis vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney vs. Indiana (Pa.), 4 p.m.

CSUSM vs. No. 6 Lewis, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Cal State Dominguez Hills vs. No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney – 9 a.m.

Indiana (Pa.) vs. No. 6 Lewis – 11 a.m.

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills – 4 p.m.

CSUSM vs. No. 8 Nebraska-Kearney – 6 p.m.

For more information on CSUSM Volleyball visit CSUSMCougars.com and follow the team on social media @CSUSMVolleyball.