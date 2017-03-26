Cal State San Marcos Softball & Baseball

SOFTBALL

No. 18 Cal State Monterey Bay Takes Two From CSUSM

The Cal State San Marcos softball team dropped both ends of a California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) doubleheader to No. 18 Cal State Monterey Bay, Saturday at the Otter Sports Complex. The Cougars fell by scores of 3-0 in game one and 9-1 in five innings in game two.

CSUSM drops to 7-20 overall and 6-16 in conference play. The Otters improve to 21-4 overall and 15-3 in the CCAA. The two teams will play another doubleheader to close out the series on Sunday, March 26 starting at 11 a.m. Game One – Cal State Monterey Bay 2, Cal State San Marcos 0

Two CSUMB home runs was the difference as CSUSM was defeated 3-0. Senior pitcher Amanda Horbasch (4-5) threw six innings, gave up three runs and struck out three. Otter pitcher Haley Fein (12-3) pitched a complete game shutout with four strikeouts and earned the win.

CSUMB got things going early as Julia Garcia hit a two-run homer to center field in the first inning. Lusi Stanley followed it up in the second frame with a solo home run as the Otters took a 3-0 lead.

CSUSM kept CSUMB off the scoreboard the rest of the way, but couldn’t generate anything offensively to close the gap. The best scoring opportunity for the Cougars came in the top of the seventh; CSUSM was unable to capitalize with one out and runners on second and third.

Game Two – Cal State Monterey Bay 9, Cal State San Marcos 1 (5 inn.)

CSUMB scored in multiples in the second, third and fifth innings as CSUSM was taken down in five innings by a score of 9-1. Senior pitcher Ashley Dagenais (1-9) pitched 2.1 innings, gave up six runs (three earned) and struck out one. Freshman pitcher Karen Roman , who started the game at third base, came in relief for the next 2.1 frames. Otter pitcher Rosalia Keirns (5-0) went five innings, gave up one run and compiled six strikeouts.

The Cougars wasted no time and struck in the top of the first. Junior outfielder Sara Langdon drew a walk and senior infielder Holly Fauria singled, her second hit of the day, to occupy first and second. A sacrifice bunt from junior outfielder Lindsay Cerulle moved them up to second and third. Sophomore infielder Amanda Lejano then hit an RBI single through the left side to plate Langdon as CSUSM took a 1-0 lead. CSUSM struggled afterwards as they did not have any hits beyond the first frame.

CSUMB grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second inning as Courtney Hennings blasted a two-run homer. The Otters packed on four runs in the third and three runs in the fifth and kept the Cougars scoreless to end the game in five innings.

BASEBALL

