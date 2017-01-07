Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team Wins

Strong Second Half Gives Cougars 77-66 Victory over Cal State Monterey Bay

1/7/2017 | Men’s Basketball | Box Score

SEASIDE, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team used a strong second half, scoring 51 points, to defeat Cal State Monterey Bay by a final score of 77-66 in a California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) matchup, Saturday at Otter Sports Center.

The Cougars improve to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play with the win.

The Otters drop to 3-11 overall and 1-7 in the CCAA. CSUSM shot 45 percent (27-60) from the field, 35.3 percent (6-17) from behind the arc and 81 percent (17-21) from the charity stripe. CSUMB went 44.9 percent (22-49) on field goals, 41.7 percent (10-24) on 3-pointers and 76.6 percent (12-17) on free throws. The Cougars won the rebound battle 38-27, including 13-5 on the offensive glass, and the turnover battle 14-8.

Junior forward Joe Boyd narrowly missed a double-double and led CSUSM with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Junior guard Brian Wright pitched in 17 points, six rebounds and three assists and junior guard Ethan Alvano had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Kevin Warren and Julian Ducree were CSUMB’s leading scorer with 19 and 17 points, respectively. The Cougars took their biggest lead of the first half, 15-9, on a 3-pointer by junior guard Devin Koeplin. The Otters answered back and took a two-point advantage at halftime, 28-26. “We got off to a slow start in the first half, but I was happy with the effort,” said head coach B.J. Foster. “We had nine or 10 more shot attempts (than CSUMB) in the first half and forced 10 turnovers, but were just a little off.” CSUMB nabbed its largest advantage, 38-33, with a tip-in by Ducree to start the second half. CSUSM responded and evened the score, 50-50, on two free throws by Alvano. The Cougars would blow open the game from there, going on a 15-0 run, to take a comfortable 65-50. lead The Otters to close to the gap to as much as 10 points, but the lead was ultimately insurmountable CSUSM prevailed by 11. “We got going in the second half and were able to take control,” commented Foster on the final 20 minutes. . The Cougars will host Cal Poly Pomona on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. for their next contest.