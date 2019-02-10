Cal State San Marcos Cougar Sports Updates

Cougars Drop 64-60 Decision at Cal Poly Pomona

Next Game: Cal State L.A. 2/14/2019 – 5:30 p.m. POMONA, Calif – The Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker at Cal Poly Pomona, falling 64-60 in a California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) game on Saturday night. TOP PERFORMERS

Emma Forel – 25 points | 10 rebounds | 2 assists

Jon’Nae Vermillion – 17 points | 8 rebounds | 4 assists

Kelsey Forrester – 9 points | 6 rebounds

Akayla Hackson – 6 points | 5 assists | 2 steals

Second-Half Surge Lifts CPP Over CSUSM A second-half blitz by Cal Poly Pomona doomed the Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team as it suffered an 88-55 defeat in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) on Saturday night at Kellogg Arena.

CSUSM Falls Twice to CSUSB The Cal State San Marcos softball team dropped its California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) twin bill against Cal State San Bernardino 2-1 and 7-0 on Saturday afternoon at CSUSM Softball field. Prior to today’s doubleheader, the Cougars and Coyotes had to wrap up Friday’s night cap that was halted due to darkness that resulted in a CSUSB 9-4 victory.