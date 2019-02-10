Cal State San Marcos Cougar Sports Updates

TOP PERFORMERS
Emma Forel – 25 points | 10 rebounds | 2 assists
Jon’Nae Vermillion – 17 points | 8 rebounds | 4 assists
Kelsey Forrester – 9 points | 6 rebounds
Akayla Hackson – 6 points | 5 assists | 2 steals
Second-Half Surge Lifts CPP Over CSUSM
A second-half blitz by Cal Poly Pomona doomed the Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team as it suffered an 88-55 defeat in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) on Saturday night at Kellogg Arena.
CSUSM Falls Twice to CSUSB
The Cal State San Marcos softball team dropped its California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) twin bill against Cal State San Bernardino 2-1 and 7-0 on Saturday afternoon at CSUSM Softball field. Prior to today’s doubleheader, the Cougars and Coyotes had to wrap up Friday’s night cap that was halted due to darkness that resulted in a CSUSB 9-4 victory.
Cougars Drop Doubleheader at CUI
The Cal State San Marcos baseball team dropped both games of its doubleheader at Concordia Irvine by scores of 6-3 and 7-1 on Saturday afternoon at Eagles Field.