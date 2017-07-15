Cal State San Marcos Clinches Full Division II College Sports Status

fielding college sports teams.

The North County institution joins the University of San Diego and UC San Diego at the Division II level. Only San Diego State University plays at the top Division I level, but UC San Diego is seeking that status.

Cal State San Marcos President Karen Haynes and Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo were notified of the status change in a call from the NCAA membership committee.

While the Cougars have been competing at the Division II level during two years of transition, being a full member means the university’s teams are eligible for postseason play beginning with the 2017-18 academic year.

“This move benefits our athletics program on multiple levels,” Haynes said. “During the transition to Division II, we have been establishing exciting rivalries with regional universities, our student-athletes have been able to spend more time in the classroom thanks to reduced travel time, and our university is better aligned athletically with schools of similar size and stature. This is another great day for the university and our athletics program.”

The university’s athletics department was established in 1998, beginning with men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s track and field. The university added baseball, softball and men’s and women’s soccer in 2006. Men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball were added in 2010.

The 27-year-old university enrolls over 15,000 students.