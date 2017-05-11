Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Cal State San Marcos baseball

Cal State San Marcos baseball

By   /  May 11, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Place, Torres, Dvorak Earn All-CCAA Honors –  Baseball
STOCKTON, Calif. – Three members of the Cal State San Marcos baseball team were selected to the All-California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) team as announced Tuesday evening at the CCAA Baseball Championship Banquet in Stockton, California.

For the second consecutive season, junior shortstop Tyler Place earned first team honors. Sophomore catcher Isaias Torres garnered second team honors and junior outfielder Colin Dvorak earned honorable mention accolades.

For more, visit CSUSMCougars.com.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Palomar College Sports News

Read More →