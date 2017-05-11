Place, Torres, Dvorak Earn All-CCAA Honors – Baseball

– Three members of the Cal State San Marcos baseball team were selected to the All-California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) team as announced Tuesday evening at the CCAA Baseball Championship Banquet in Stockton, California.

For the second consecutive season, junior shortstop Tyler Place earned first team honors. Sophomore catcher Isaias Torres garnered second team honors and junior outfielder Colin Dvorak earned honorable mention accolades.

