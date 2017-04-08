Cal State Cougars Sports News

Women’s Track and Field

Claremont, CA. – Led by junior Elizabeth Buckle and freshman Devony Dettman , the Cal State San Marcos women’s track & field posted impressive marks on Saturday at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational. Racing in the 400m for the first time in her collegiate career, Buckle finished 10th with a time of 57.75, the fastest for CSUSM since Brianna Gibas ran 57.49 at the 2014 Oxy Invitational. The time is the seventh-fastest in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) this season and qualifies Buckle for the CCAA Championships. It is Buckle’s second qualifying event, having previously achieved the standard in the 800m. Continuing her impressive freshman campaign, Dettman qualified for the CCAA Championships with personal bests in the long jump (5.10m) and 200m (25.55) and is now eligible in a CSUSM-leading four events. Dettman previously achieved CCAA qualifiers in the 100m and 110H. The 200m time is the fastest by a Cougar since school record holder Amber Rosario clocked 24.42 at the Mangrum Invitational in 2013. Senior Jasmine Oliver improved her CCAA qualifying times with personal bests in the 100m (12.56) and 200m (25.62), while junior Jolene Widmer missed the 100m qualifier by 0.02 seconds with a personal best 12.77. Oliver’s time in the 100m was good for an 18th-place finish. Also improving their CCAA qualifiers were freshmen Danielle Pettit , who ran a personal best 1:05.88 in the 400H to finish 14th, and Lea Ortiz , who clocked a 400m personal best 59.43 to place 19th. Sophomore Arianna Garcia-Swantek improved her qualifying time in the 1500m, finishing 19th with a personal best of 4:44.0. In the field events, Domenique Barnes placed 14th in the javelin with a throw of 31.80m, while Ana Mercado-Yateem finished 16th in the shot put and 17th in the discus with a throws of 10.41m and 34.45m, respectively. Next on tap for the Cougars is the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific with two days of action beginning on Friday, April 14.

CSUSM Has Strong Showing at Pomona-Pitzer Invitational Men’s Track and Field Claremont, CA – The Cal State San Marcos men’s track & field team had several strong performances at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational at Pomona College on Saturday. Senior Aaron Hickman qualified for the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championships in the 400m, running a personal best 50.87 to achieve his first qualifier. Hickman is the 16th Cougar to qualify for the CCAA Championships. Also qualifying for the CCAA Championships was senior Ryan Maize , who ran the 400H for the first time in his collegiate career and reached the CCAA standard with a mark of 56.75. Maize previously qualified for the championships in the 1500m and 3000m steeplechase. In the 800m, senior Justin Washington continued to post strong times, finishing sixth with a season best 1:52.73. Freshman Casey Cruz placed 11th with a personal best time of 1:53.47. Both Washington and Cruz improved their CCAA qualifying times. Sophomore Tyler Luis ran a personal best 11.13 to improve his CCAA qualifying mark in the 100m and finish with a 20th-place result. In the discus, senior Josh Maffei placed 16th with a throw of 38.54m. The Cougars are back in action beginning on Friday, April 14 for the first of two days of competition at the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific.

Cougars Sting Warriors, 7-2 Baseball | Box Score SAN MARCOS, CA – The Cal State San Marcos baseball team clinched a 7-2 California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) victory over Stanislaus State on Saturday afternoon at CSUSM Baseball Field. A doubleheader was originally scheduled between the Cougars (14-18, 4-16 CCAA) and Stanislaus State (20-13, 10-12 CCAA) but due to field conditions, the first game was pushed back to 3 p.m. The two teams will play a twinbill at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. Junior outfielder Colin Dvorak got on base all four times after going 2-for-2 and drawing two walks. Sophomore catcher Isaias Torres , freshman designated hitter Kevin Britt and freshman outside hitter Griffin Teisher each tallied two hits including a double. After three scoreless innings, Stan State’s Jack Large hit a 2-RBI double to right center to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead. The Cougars quickly responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to even the score. With one out, junior first baseman Andy Garretson reached first on catcher’s interference and advanced to second on a Teisher single. Junior second baseman Nico Maida hit a RBI double to left center to push one run across and later scored on junior shortstop Tyler Place ‘s single up the middle. CSUSM broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth on Dvorak’s blast up the middle that scored Teisher after he was granted first on a leadoff walk. The Cougars added another run in the seventh inning, taking advantage of a Warrior error. CSUSM posted three more insurance runs in the eighth.

Junior Alex Wall went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, for a no decision. Combining for three shutout innings, senior Taylor Ahearn earned the win to improve to 5-5 and senior Hayden Weir picked up his second save on the year.

Cougars Shutout No. 13 Chico State 5-0 in Game Two for Doubleheader Split

SAN MARCOS, CA. – The Cal State San Marcos softball team took down No. 13 Chico State by a final score of 5-0 in the second game of a California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) doubleheader to earn a split. The Wildcats took game one by a score of 1-0. With two wins on Friday, Chico State wins the series, 3-1. With the split, CSUSM is now 8-29 overall and 7-21 in conference play. The Wildcats move to 28-7 overall and 18-6 in the CCAA.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier as the Cougars will play another top 25 team for the fourth consecutive week as they travel to currently top-ranked Humboldt State on Thursday and Friday, April 13-14. First pitch on both days is set for 1 p.m.

Game One – Chico State 1, Cal State San Marcos 0

Chico State edged CSUSM by a score of 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel. The Wildcats’ Haley Gilham (16-2) threw a complete game shutout and struck out five. Senior pitcher Amanda Horbasch (4-9) went seven innings, gave up one run (none earned) and compiled eight strikeouts. The Cougars outhit Chico State 5-2, with junior outfielder Sara Langdon responsible for two of them.

In the top of the third, the Wildcats’ Cailin Garmon reached on an error, stole second and then stole third. She was plated on a single from Kristin Worley for the only score of the contest.

Game Two – Cal State San Marcos 5, Chico State 0

CSUSM got a complete game shutout from senior pitcher Ashley Dagenais (2-12) and amassed eight hits to defeat Chico State 5-0. Wildcat pitcher Samantha Mulock (9-5) took the loss as she gave up two runs in two innings. Senior infielder Holly Fauria compiled two hits and one run. Freshman infielder April Perez went a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate with one run and two RBI. Freshman outfielder Melody Forstie had two hits and one RBI.

The Cougars struck in the bottom of the second as Perez singled and stole second. Two straight ground outs from Forstie and freshman infielder Karen Roman plated Perez for the first score of the game.

CSUSM went for two more in the bottom of the third. Fauria singled, stole second and then third as well. Junior designated player Heather Rygg forced a Chico State fielding error to score Fauria. From there, Bernal singled and Perez drew a walk to load the bases. Forstie hit a RBI single in the next at bat to bring in Rygg to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.

Horbasch and Bernal each drew a walk to begin the bottom of the fifth. An illegal pitch advanced both of them to second and third. Perez then hit a single down the left line to bring home Horbasch and Bernal to account for the final score of the game.