CAL FIRE’s New Fire Preparedness Mobile App 7/22

The Vista Fire Department encourages residents to be ready for Southern California’s wildfire season by downloading CAL FIRE’s new fire preparedness mobile app. Called “Ready for Wildfire,” the app offers an emergency evacuation checklist, step-by-step advice on creating defensible space around a house to slow the advance of flames, and maps of active fires in California. The app includes an option to receive text alerts if a wildfire of 10 acres or more is within 30 miles of the phone owner’s location.

“This time of year the Vista Fire Department and all fire agencies in San Diego County and the whole state want the public to prepare for wildfire. The mobile app helps families to be better prepared when wildfire strikes,” said Vista Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol. “The customized wildfire text alerts are a great way for the public to stay informed and to be alert about wildfire in their area.”

Customized Wildfire Texts or Push Notifications

Get alerts when a wildfire is reported in your chosen zip code or within 30 miles of you.

Download the App To download the app, go to the App Store or Google Play Store and search for Cal Fire to install the “Ready for Wildfire” app.