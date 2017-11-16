Southern California Drivers Can Pay Traffic Tickets Online

TIKD’s​ ​ Expansion​ ​ to​ ​ Southern​ ​ California​ ​ Provides​ ​ Drivers​ ​ with​ ​ a​ ​ More Convenient,​ ​ Affordable​ ​ Way​ ​ to​ ​ Handle​ ​ Traffic​ ​ Tickets​ ​ Online

(November 2017) – Southern California drivers are now receiving much needed help in protecting their driving records from negative actions as a result of getting a traffic ticket as TIKD, an industry-changing legal technology company, expands to Los Angeles and Orange counties. TIKD provides convenient, affordable access to legal services to challenge traffic tickets directly from connected devices. The tech startup guarantees that drivers who use the service will always pay a single, fixed fee that is less than the fine amount. TIKD also offers Points Protection – if points are issued, the company will reimburse the driver for the amount he or she paid to TIKD. In Southern California, TIKD also offers drivers a 50 percent discount on late fees.

More than four million traffic tickets are issued in the state of California each year, and at least 70 percent of the state’s criminal cases involve traffic citations for offenses such as speeding and not stopping at stop signs. When state and county fees are added to the cost of a fine, a $35 ticket can skyrocket as high as $335.

“The financial shock of receiving a traffic ticket is one thing, but most drivers don’t realize that if they simply pay the fine, they’re admitting guilt and can see their insurance increase by thousands of dollars as well,” said Chris Riley, founder and CEO of TIKD. “TIKD was designed to help drivers minimize the negative effects of getting a traffic ticket, and we’re looking forward to helping Californians protect their driving records.”

TIKD uses technology, big data and economies of scale to lower the cost of challenging a ticket. It provides the customer with access to a private attorney, covers all associated costs, manages the ticket paying process and provides regular updates to the customer on the status of their ticket via email, SMS and through an online portal.

How It Works

Go to tikd.com and hit ‘Submit My Ticket’

Upload a photo or scanned image of the ticket

Enter the ticket details, including ticket type and date of issue

Pay with a credit card in a single payment or spread out the cost over three months

Receive regular updates about the ticket until the case is decided, usually about six-to-eight weeks after the ticket is submitted

The company also helps consumers who can’t pay the full ticket amount at once. BetterPay by TIKD is the first online traffic ticket payment plan of its kind. For a small service charge and with no credit check or application required, BetterPay enables customers to use their credit card to pay 50 percent of their fine amount upfront, with the remainder paid in two additional installments of 25 percent each. The service can help drivers avoid costly late fees and possible suspension of their license. In the rest of California, where TIKD does not yet provide access to legal services, customers can simply pay their traffic ticket online using TIKD’s payment plan.

“We only accept minor traffic tickets like those issued for basic moving violations such as speeding or blocking an intersection,” explained Riley. “We do not encourage reckless driving but we are here for the drivers who make honest mistakes and find themselves dealing with an unexpected financial situation that they have no choice but to deal with.”

More than 7,000 consumers have used TIKD since the service launched in February 2017. The ability to use TIKD to access legal services is also available in Florida, Washington DC and Maryland. In Virginia and Georgia, drivers can use BetterPay to simply pay for their traffic tickets over time. The company expects to expand to the country’s top 30 metro areas by the end of 2018.