Cal Chamber Seeking Nominations For Small Business Advocate of the Year Award

The California Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Small Business Advocate of the Year Award.

The award recognizes small business owners who have done an exceptional job with their local, state and national advocacy efforts on behalf of small businesses.

“The award winners are living proof that one person can make a difference by speaking up,” said Dave Kilby, CalChamber executive vice president, corporate affairs. “We look forward to receiving many nominations of outstanding spokespersons for small business so that we can give statewide recognition to the advocacy that helps keep the community strong.”

Application

The application should include information regarding how the nominee has significantly contributed as an outstanding advocate for small business in any of the following ways:

• Held leadership role or worked on statewide ballot measures;

• Testified before state Legislature;

• Held leadership role or worked on local ballot measures;

• Represented chamber before local government;

• Active in federal legislation.

The application also should identify specific issues the nominee has worked on or advocated during the year.

Additional required materials:

• Describe in approximately 300 words why nominee should be selected.

• News articles or other supporting materials.

• Letter of recommendation from local chamber of commerce president or chairman of the board of directors.

Deadline: May 1

Nominations are due by May 1. The nomination form is available at www.calchamber.com/smallbusiness or may be requested from the Local Chamber Department at (916) 444-6670.