VHS Trevor Cahill San Diego Padre And Colorado Rockies RBV Alum Tony Wolters

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer- On Wednesday in the windup of a three game series, the Los Angeles Dodgers with 2 runs in the first highlighted by Yasiel Puig’s 2 run home run also scored 1 run in the 3rd and defeated the San Diego Padres by a 3-1 score.

Renfroe’s solo homer Padre Hunter Renfroe crushes an opposite-field home run to left-center field to get the Padres on the board in the 4th inning.

Cahill K’s Forsythe to end 5th …Trevor Cahill gets Logan Forsythe swinging to escape a jam with runners on the corners in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Former Vista High product Trevor Cahill, signed as a free agent after playing for the World Champion Chicago Cubs, made his Padres debut. Cahill pitched a very good ball game came out on the losing end after pitching 5 2/3 innings gave up 5 hits 3 runs 2 earned with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts.

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Colorado Rockies opened a 3 game series at Milwaukee’s Miller Park as they took on the Brewers. In the opening game on Monday, Tony Wolters went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and scored 2 runs as the Rockies won 7-5. In the second game of the 3 game series, the former Longhorn went 0 for 3 with 1 walk as the Rockies prevailed 6-5.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia (3) is tagged out by Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters after Arcia missed home plate trying to score during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) In game 3 where the Brewers won 6-1, Tony went 0 for 3 with 1 strikeout. The Rockies are currently 2-1 on the season.

Nick Vincent a former product out of Palomar College made his debut on opening day for the Mariners as they took on the Astros of Houston in Minute Maid Park where baseballs are known to fly by the Astros batters when they hit homers, pitched 2/3 of an inning, gave up 1 hit 1 run 1 earned and 1 walk.