VHS Trevor Cahill San Diego Padre And Colorado Rockies RBV Alum Tony Wolters

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer- On Wednesday in the windup of a three game series, the Los Angeles Dodgers with 2 runs in the first highlighted by Yasiel Puig’s 2 run home run also scored 1 run in the 3rd and defeated the San Diego Padres by a 3-1 score.
Renfroe’s solo homer Padre Hunter Renfroe crushes an opposite-field home run to left-center field to get the Padres on the board in the 4th inning.
Cahill K’s Forsythe to end 5th …Trevor Cahill gets Logan Forsythe swinging to escape a jam with runners on the corners in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia (3) is tagged out by Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters after Arcia missed home plate trying to score during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Mariners reliever Nick Vincent gave up his fifth home run in 5 2/3 innings this spring with a solo shot by Jefry Marte of the Angels in Seattle’s 9-8 loss Wednesday at Peoria Stadium, but manager Scott Servais says the parade of long balls isn’t a concern.
Vincent is a notorious fly-ball pitcher, and the dry air and hitter-friendly ballparks in Arizona don’t lend themselves to his style, as evidenced by Wednesday’s pop fly that hooked just inside the left-field foul pole on what likely would have been a routine out in most Major League parks.