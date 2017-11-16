CA Manufacturers & Technology Association Recognizes Senate GOP Leader Bates “Champion of Manufacturing”

SACRAMENTO – Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) announced today that the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) has recognized her as a “Champion of Manufacturing” in its 2017 Manufacturing Vote Record. The association represents 400 businesses from the entire manufacturing community – an economic sector that generates more than $230 billion every year and employs more than 1.2 million Californians.

“Expanding manufacturing in California is one of my top economic priorities, and I am pleased that the California Manufacturers and Technology Association has recognized my work this year,” said Bates. “I look forward to continuing to work with the association on improving the state’s business climate while protecting our natural environment.”

Senator Bates was recognized for her votes on bills important to California’s manufacturers. For example, she supported AB 1583 (Chau) that will help reduce junk lawsuits against job creators. She also opposed several bills that will add more costs and regulations to doing business in California.

As part of her commitment to promote California manufacturing, Bates has toured manufacturing facilities such as Alcon’s eye care manufacturing facility in Irvine, Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ San Diego location, and Oceanside’s Federal Heath Sign Company. She listened to employers and employees about the challenges they face in operating in an expensive state like California.