 C.W. Driver Companies Golf Tournament Raises $23,000 for Solutions for Change

C.W. Driver Companies, a premier builder serving California since 1919, hosted its third annual charity golf tournament benefiting Solutions for Change on April 23. The tournament was held at Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos.

The builder’s executives, employees, subcontractors and industry partners came together to raise more than $23,000 for the nonprofit, whose mission is to permanently solve family homelessness – one family, one community at a time. To date, C.W. Driver has raised more than $60,000 for the nonprofit in addition to providing countless hours of volunteer work.

Pictured: Grant Kuhn, senior account manager at Commpedia; Dana Roberts, CEO at C.W. Driver Companies; Rich Freeark, COO at C.W. Driver Companies; Ryan Stichler, director of project development at C.W. Driver Companies; and Joe Grosshart, president of Good & Roberts.