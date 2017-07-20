C-Span Invites Vista Teacher To Washington, D.C.

Local Teacher Selected To Attend C-Span’s 2017 Educators’ Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Hannah Powell, a social studies teacher at Tri-City Christian School in Vista, California, is one of 30 educators from across the nation selected to attend C-SPAN Classroom’s 2017 Educators’ Conference in Washington, D.C., July 24-25, 2017.

The conference provides educators with the opportunity to explore C-SPAN’s programs and C-SPAN Classroom’s free primary source materials. Attendees discover how to incorporate these resources into their curriculums and create engaged learning experiences for students.

Powell competed with middle school teachers from across the country to secure a place at the conference. C-SPAN provides roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and meals for the two days.

Participants were selected by a panel of C-SPAN representatives and evaluated based on their dedication to learning new resources, applying them in the classroom environment, and sharing their professional development experiences in their academic communities.

“The educators’ conference provides teachers with an opportunity to discover creative methods of incorporating C-SPAN’s programs into their curriculum,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN Manager of Education Relations. “Our goal is to help teachers connect students with public affairs content to generate a better understanding of the three branches of government.”

Conference attendees will hear from C-SPAN staff and leadership, including Founder and Executive Chairman Brian Lamb, to learn more about the public affairs network. In addition, Dr. Clarence Lusane, Howard University, will be the guest speaker at the conference dinner.

The Educators’ Conference is sponsored by C-SPAN’s Education Foundation. C-SPAN is funded by America’s cable television companies, which supports C-SPAN Classroom. In Vista, C-SPAN is available locally through Cox.

About C-SPAN Classroom: … C-SPAN Classroom is the network’s FREE membership service that works with C-SPAN’s programs on public affairs, coverage of Congress, non-fiction books and American history to create free resources for teachers, students and the public to use in classrooms, projects or for research. C-SPAN Classroom’s website provides social studies teachers with access to thousands of free resources, including short current events videos, Lesson Plans and Bell Ringers, plus Constitution Clips and On This Day in History events. Visit https://www.c-span.org/classroom/ and follow on twitter: @CSPANClassroom.

About C-SPAN: … Created by the cable TV industry and now in nearly 100 million TV households, C‐SPAN programs three public affairs television networks in both SD and HD; C‐ SPAN Radio, heard in Washington D.C., at 90.1 FM and available as an App (Android, iPhone, Blackberry); and a video‐rich website offering live coverage of government events and access to the vast archive of C‐SPAN programming. Visit https://www.c-span.org/.