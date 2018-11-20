Businesses Celebrating Together at Vista Expo

Suze Diaz — Vista, CA … Plenty of terrific businesses make their home in our beautiful North County community! The Vista Chamber of Commerce made it possible for business residents to expand their business contacts last Wednesday at Vista Business Expo 2018 inside the Community Hall at Vista Civic Center. Friendly people chatted amongst themselves as they walked about the hall visiting the various booths. There were some great giveaways to passing patrons and each business representative was eager to share information regarding their product or services offered. A bingo-type card and a free raffle ticket to win one of the many great prizes available were given to each attendee as they checked in.

Photos By Suze Diaz

Miss Teen Pride of Vista Queen Jess Heatherly, Miss Teen Pride of Vista Princess Jaden Rulers and Miss Pride of Vista Queen Madison Hughes were on hand to interact with the attendees as well as offering more opportunities to purchase raffle tickets. There were many companies proudly represented and with many people to talk with, there are a few notables that I was able to get a personal chat with:

Children’s Physicians Medical Group in partnership with Rady Children’s Health Network offers care for newborns to youngsters up to age 19, from South Bay all the way up north to Murrieta. All insurances (including TriCare and Medical) are accepted, however Kaiser is excluded. They have an Urgent Care site in Oceanside. For more information, visit www.cpmgsandiego.com or call 1-877-276-4543.

Bella Mente Montessori Academy has three charters in Vista and is accepting applications for students in transitional kindergarten through eight grade. To schedule a school tour, contact them at 760-621-8948 or info@bellamentecharer.org

Dr. Tania Williams, a holistic neurological chiropractor from Health From Within Family Wellness Centers, was on hand giving complimentary health assessments to attendees and offering further education opportunities on getting to the root cause of health issues by addressing the physical, chemical and emotional components. For more information, you can contact Dr. Williams at 760-385-8352 or visit www.healthfromwithinca.com

Looking for excellent instruction and a premier teaching method for your child in Math? Mathnasium may be just the answer as they give quality research and results in helping children make sense with Math. Owner Kris Thomson is passionate in achieving successful progress and can be reached at 619-757-0233!

Big vendors such as Wells Fargo and SDGE were on hand to give customer service to any questions from current and potential clients. Andrea Ruano, President of Andrea Professional Cleaning Service, LLC, focuses on customized services for each of her residential and commercial clients. With positive feedback given on the quality of service received, she takes pride in her team bringing the best results. Her team is insured, certified, and bonded and can be reached at 760-672-9042, info@andreacleaning.com or www.andreacleaning.com

Lava Propane is a company committed to “Fueling the Fun” in offering quality in propane service and products. They recently have acquired a new beautiful truck for home deliveries for selling and exchanging of propane tanks, patio heaters and forklift cylinder exchange. As the weather starts to get cooler, it may be an extraordinary value to have such a service on hand. Business Development Manager Victoria Hevesy is ready to discuss this service and can be reached at 760-599-4735 or by email at Victoria@Lavapropane.com

The peaceful and elegant Vista Valley Country Club is ready to host any wedding or event on everyone’s calendar and offers a variety of packages to suit everyone’s needs. Director of Event Sales Laura Mitchell stated that you do not need to be a member in order to feature your event on its grounds and welcomes an opportunity to discuss details. She can be reached at 760-758-2800 ext. 109 or 760-842-6689 or email at lmitchell@vistavalley.com

What is an Expo without good food to nibble on while you visit the booths? There were a few favorites on hand to help keep the attendees’ energy stay on the course. Chick-Fil-A and Panda Express gave generous samples of fan favorites. Prohibition Brewery had a nice booth set up to offer their popular craft beers. Chef Antonio gave samples of bread to pair with his delicious Olianna extra virgin olive oil and gave information on the benefits and healing powers of olive oil. To get your supply, call him at 760-298-1034 or online at www.olianna1.com.

The perfect appetizers can be found at Tastefully Yours Catering & Events’ booth. With full-sized samples of Asian pork sliders, blue cheese crostinis, homemade cookies and brownies, taste buds were in full gratitude of being in contact with the delicious flavors. To get a complimentary tasting for your next event, contact them at Catering@Tastefullyyourssd.com, call 760-216-6655 or visit www.tastefullyyourssd.com.

The San Diego & Imperial SBDC is offering a free workshop on Friday, November 30, 2018 to learn more about getting capital for your start up or expansion! This group has been able to help small businesses obtain over $94M in loans! The workshop starts at 8:30 AM for check-in, networking, and breakfast at University of Phoenix, 9645 Granite Ridge Dr., Suite 200 in San Diego. To register, visit www.sdivsbdc.org and get the chance to meet with banks, non-traditional lenders and resource partners in one location!

Raffle time brought extra excitement around the hall as everyone in attendance waited to hear their number to be called out by Miss Teen Pride of Vista Queen Jess Heatherly and Miss Teen Pride of Vista Princess Jaden Rulers. As each number was called, thrilled winners were able to receive their prize and have their picture taken. The winner of the evening for the biggest prize of a 50” Sharp flat screen Roku TV was Donna Weber of Anoint for Wellness. She was ecstatic as she collected her prize and meet Travis Alegria and Anthony Gallimore of Sharp Business Systems.

What a wonderful way to meet people in the community supporting local businesses! North County is a great place to live with many superb businesses offering quality services and products!