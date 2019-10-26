Burnett & Flores Pace Vista Panthers to Palomar League Title

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-For the first time since 2009 the Vista Panthers are back to their football tradition after 6 losing total seasons under former head coach Dan Williams and 2 under current head coach David Bottom who last year guided the Panthers to their first winning season since 2011 and finished at 7-5 as they were defeated by the Valley Center Panthers by a 26-7 score in a first round CIF Playoff game.

The surprising Panthers on David Flores 87 yards running and scored 2 touchdowns run of 15 and 1 yard each, caught a 39 yard pass from quarterback Travis Bennett 4 completions out of 11 attempts for 131 yards, connected on a 12 yard pass to Ed Nelson 1-12 receptions for the other score, Desmond Taua’s 71 yards rushing contributed on a 19 yard touchdown as they defeated the Broncos of Rancho Bernardo by a 37-20.

Vista Head Football Coach David Bottom on the win: “Every game our defense has put pressure on the opponents, for the last 3 to 4 weeks. Tonight was a complete game with special teams moving the ball and our defense set us up offensively we have been capitalizing.” “When you have a back like Dan Flores who with his running and is a lot of fun to work with.” “We’ve been playing the best football ever here at Vista High everyone on our football team has contributed by recovering the turnovers along with our defense who tackled well tonight.”

With the win the Vista Panthers improve to 7-2 as they currently ride a 7 game winning streak and will travel to Carlsbad High School to take on the Lancers in a 7 PM game next Friday, November 1.