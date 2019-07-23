Bulevar Descarga Brings Latin Rhythms to Hidden City Sounds Music Series

Join Us For Brand New, Free Music Festival

Escondido, CA. – July, 2019 — Join us at the Center for our new summer series: Hidden City Sounds which fills the Lyric Court with music every Friday from June 7th to October 4th!

On Friday, July 26th, bordertown band, Bulevar Descarga perform at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido starting at 7pm.

Bulevar Descarga is a band with members on both sides of the wall.All from different musical backgrounds, the members have formed together to add their unique flavor to the project, coming together for a blend of Latin rhythms fused with African and American styles.

These artists, musicians and critical thinkers produce their songs with the sole purpose of creating an energetic and positive atmosphere that will resonate throughout time.

Their debut album Musico De La Calle, hits home with a mature sound for young and old alike, mixing popular dance styles with cultural and traditional rhythms.

Get more information about her performance here: http://artcenter.org/event/hidden-city-sounds-bulevar-descarga/

Enjoy a different genre of live music each week along with DJ’s, food trucks, inflatables, and a cash bar.

Hidden City Sounds music series is generously sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union and White Board Risk and Insurance Solutions.

Learn more about the Hidden City Sound music series here: http://artcenter.org/events/category/hidden-city-sounds-2/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as theLevitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

The CCAE Museum is proud to present: Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle on view July 20 – September 15, 2019. The exhibition also includes work by Mary Cassatt, Paul Cézanne, Édouard Manet, Camille Pissarro, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Visit today!