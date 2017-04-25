Buildings Demolished on Future Park Site At Civic Center Drive & Pala Vista Drive

The City of Vista recently purchased property on Civic Center Drive near the corner of Pala Vista Drive. This location is along one of the main routes to the Vista Civic Center, which serves as a key entrance way into the city. Enhancing this corner is part of the citywide effort to revitalize the main entry ways into the city. The character and beauty of entryways into a city can have a great impact on economic development and leave a lasting impression on visitors and residents.

The existing old, deteriorated buildings on the property have been demolished and the space will be developed into a park. This undertaking meets two of the City Council’s top priority 2016-18 goals: Continue to decrease blight and improve the image of the city; and add additional park space.

The proposed CIP budget which includes the design and construction of the park will be considered by the City Council in June, 2017. Park development fees and other funding sources are being identified and allocated to finance the $750,000 project.

CONTACT

Kevin Ham, Economic Development Director 760.639.6165