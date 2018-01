David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-January 5, 2018-The Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista improve their record to 12-4 and ride a 4 game winning streak behind the 27 points of Patrick Maclachan and 17 by Noah as they defeated the Jaguars of Valley Center by a 75-55 score.

The Longhorns next game will be on Tuesday, January 9th as they take on Tri City Christian tap off is 7 PM.