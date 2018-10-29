Buena Sanitation District Outfall Force Main CIP 8131

In October, 2018 the City of Vista started sewer infrastructure work along Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad. A sewer pipeline is being installed to deliver wastewater (sewage) from the Buena Sanitation District (BSD) for treatment to the Encina Water Pollution Control Facility, located in Carlsbad. The BSD is a special sanitation district managed by the City of Vista.

The Capital Improvement Sewer project benefits the Buena Sanitation District and the City of Carlsbad by separating each agency’s wastewater (sewage), which will provide additional flow capacity for the future growth of their customer bases. The project will also:

Relocate a majority of the sewer flow out of environmentally sensitive areas

Provide access for regular maintenance activities

Reduce the potential for sewer overflows

Project Location

The project is located in Carlsbad, along Paseo Del Norte, between Camino De Las Ondas and Palomar Airport Road; and along Palomar Airport Road, between Paseo Del Norte and El Camino Real.

Schedule

Construction is occurring in various stages throughout the community between October 2018 to October 2019.

Hours & Days of Operation

Day Work: Monday – Friday: 7 AM to 4 PM along Paseo Del Norte

Night Work: Sunday – Thursday: 9 PM to 5 AM along Palomar Airport Road

PLEASE NOTE: Through traffic will be maintained at all times; however, traffic delays may occur in the area. No Parking signs will be placed in advance of the work. Towing will be enforced.

Fact Sheet

Latest Construction Update

October 15, 2018

What Does the Work Entail?

A 20,000 foot-long sewer pipeline and associated manholes are being installed along Palomar Airport Road and Paseo Del Norte Road. The pipeline will be installed using traditional open cut trench methods. This involves digging trenches along the proposed pipeline route, placing the pipe in the trench, then backfilling the trench and covering it with pavement. Three odor control sites will also be installed.

The existing pipeline was constructed in 1965 and is currently undersized and used by both BSD and the City of Carlsbad. The City of Vista will maintain and use the new pipeline for BSD and the City of Carlsbad will retain and used the existing pipeline. Separating the wastewater out benefits both agencies by providing additional flow capacity for the future growth of their customer bases. At the end of each work week, the contractor will pave the trench line that had been utilized that week.

Efforts will be taken to minimize impacts to the community throughout the life of the project. We appreciate your patience and cooperation throughout the duration of this important and beneficial sewer improvement project.

PROJECT COMMUNITY LIAISON – Vic Salazar Communications P: 619.517.4744

