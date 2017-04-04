Loading...
BUENA CREEK CLEAN-UP EVENT -LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS!!!

South Vista Communities will be at Burlington Coat Factory parking lot 650 Sycamore,  on Saturday, April 22 with check -in at 8 am to  9 am. and from  9 am to 12 noon  (at intersection of Sycamore Ave. and Shadowridge Dr.) Please wear long pants, long sleeves and sturdy shoes. (No flip-flops!). Latex gloves available or bring your own garden gloves.

To Sign up: Here’s the link for registration:

http://www.creektobay.org/index.php?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=2
Follow links to Vista Buena Creek clean-up.

Anyone under 18 must have signed waiver, available on website.  NO waiver, NO participation.

 

