Buena Creek Blues- Graffiti, Alcohol, Stolen Shopping Carts and More!

Alex Hughes — Vista CA ..May 2018 Going home to my mom’s house, I walk through a different part of Vista. One like my grandma’s area in the sense that it is on the border of San Diego County and the City of Vista. I am going to be honest that Buena Creek is a dirtier part of town. I always thought when I was younger that my mom lived in the nice part of Vista where there was suburban housing and families living door to door. However, it seems that recently when I went back that it is facing some serious issues that have compounded together.

Photos by Alex Hughes

I get off the Sprinter at Buena Creek and first notice the amount of trash along the platform. This trash comes in stranger forms such as articles of clothing and more body care items rather than the plastic wrappings of snacks. I sense that the homeless have come this way. The concrete path out from the station is littered with cigarettes and cheap 99 cent liquor shots. They are hidden beneath a shed away from the light of day.

I cross the street and notice that a sticker is attached to the signal titled “PONE”. I knew from the past that this area was a target for graffiti from the electrical boxes to even “Los Junior’s Mexican Food”. People had come around to mark “their” territory.

As I walk across Robelini Drive, I notice the fading lines of the white crosswalk paint and enter an area devoid of sidewalk. The only thing standing between me and the street are an arm’s length of dirt and the crammed parking spaces of local businesses. I weave through the parking lots of Colinas Contractors, Used Tires Emmanuel and Motorcycles Unlimited. As I pass through, I notice that trash collects on the bushes and the tumbleweeds on these properties as well as the dirt pathway that I come across. Cigarette butts are littered everywhere along with styrofoam pieces and plastic bottles which surround the 305 bus stop I pass by.

As you turn left onto Woodland Drive, you notice Nissho Landscaping and the benches outfront. Graffiti is tagged on the green paint of the arm rests and the seats. The landscaping on the outside of the property has evidence of marijuana usage with “Rx” bottles for medical marijuana littered about. One has broken into smaller pieces near the storm drain and some are popped open from self medicating.

I take a turn onto Hannalei Drive toward my elementary school and notice how close this blight gets to my old school. The graffiti, dog waste, marijuana containers and alcohol bottles get right up to the property line. I shake my forehead realizing how much has changed in this area. What happened to the nice neighborhood that I live in? It seems that this negative influence has started to invade our peaceful homes.

That is why we can reverse this trend by picking up the trash that we see, reporting the graffiti to the city for cleanup and volunteering to clean up the weeds. In addition, we can report stolen shopping carts and install dog waste containers. Surprisingly, most if not all of these actions can be done by an average citizen! These small steps will insure that we can soften the sound of the Buena Creek Blues!