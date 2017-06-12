“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” Rocks the Horton Grand Theatre

TR Robertson …. The music is infectious, the acting superb, the story full of both life and tragedy. This is the story of the meteoric rise of one of the pioneers of rock and roll music in its early years. “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story”, currently playing at the Horton Grand Theatre, is produced by the Intrepid Theatre Company, under the direction of Artistic Director Christy Yael-Cox. No fewer than 24 songs appear in the musical which begins in the early years when Buddy Holly was a struggling country singer in Lubbock, Texas and ends a few short years later with the tragic death of Holly and several friends in a snowy field in Iowa.

The musical, by Alan Janes, first opened in London’s Victoria Palace Theatre in 1989. It would run for 14 years at the theatre for some 5,822 performances. The musical would win a Laurence Oliver Award for Best Musical and a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, after its run on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in New York. It has been called the World’s Most Successful Rock n’ Roll musical ever produced.

















Photos by Daren Scott

The musical opens with Buddy Holly performing on KDAV Radio in 1956, out of Lubbock, Texas, on the Hipockets Duncan program, singing a country song. Holly had actually opened for a young Elvis Presley, in 1955, with a friend as Buddy and Bob. Buddy Holly, real name Charles Hardin Holley, had been signed by Decca Records, out of Nashville, to a recording contract that gave him no creative control whatsoever over the music he was to sing. We soon found out, this was not the Buddy Holly (Decca misspelled his last name on the record) way and Rock n’ Roll was what he wanted to play and Rock n’ Roll is what he played. DJ Hipockets is played by Manny Fernandes, making his Intrepid debut and a veteran of numerous New Village Arts Theatre productions. Fernandes is a recipient of a San Diego Critics Circle Craig Noel Award. He will also portray a very entertaining J.P. Richardson, the Big Bopper, in Act II. Stealing the show is Paul Swensen Eddy as Buddy Holly. He is making his West Coast debut after six years in New York City. Eddy looks like Buddy Holly, sounds like Buddy Holly, plays the guitar like Buddy Holly and for two hours we believe he is Buddy Holly.

The musical will take us through the struggles Buddy Holly and his band, The Crickets, went through as they searched for the sound and songs they wanted to perform. We will meet Norman Petty of NorVaJak Studios in New Mexico, who allows them to make the music they wanted. Norman Petty is played by Eddie Yaroch, a veteran of many local theatre productions. Holly’s band, The Crickets, is made up of Marc Akiyama on drums, an alumnus of NYU’s Percussion Performance Program and Noah Zuniga Williams on Bass. Williams was masterful on the Bass and added many new moves in playing that had the audience applauding. Later in the musical, Ross Martin would join The Crickets playing lead guitar.

Holly and the Crickets big break would come with the recording of “That’ll be the Day” by Brunswick Records. This would shoot to #1 in 1957. The musical also includes the bands appearance at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem in 1957. A funny interview by a white New York DJ, played by talented actor Zackary Scot Wolfe, in the Apollo wings prior to their performance sets the stage for this all white bands performance at a theatre that had only signed all black groups to perform. Tyrone Jones, of the Apollo, thought the band was a black band as their style and sound sounded more like a black band to him. To his surprise, this was not the case. At first the band would not be accepted, but soon, with the assistance of Jones and Marlena Madison, the band would have the Apollo jumping. This scene in the musical had the audience jumping as well. It would start with Eboni Muse, as Marlena Madison, singing “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean”, continue with Benjamin Roy, as Tyrone Jones, singing “Shout”, and carry on with a number of songs sung by Holly and the Crickets, songs like “Not Fade Away”, “Peggy Sue”, “Words of Love” and “Oh Boy”. Roy is a veteran of many Intrepid Theatre and New Village Arts productions. Roy’s version of The Isley Brothers “Shout” was also a memorable performance as was the powerful voice of Eboni Muse singing “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean”. One fact about Holly’s appearance at the Apollo is Bo Diddley would join in on some of Holly’s songs during the performance. Also not included in the musical is a 1957 appearance by Holly and the Crickets on the Ed Sullivan Show singing “That’ll be the Day” and “Peggy Sue”.

Act II would continue the story of Holly as he began touring Europe, dealing with a major record label and meeting the girl who would become his wife. Buddy met Maria Elena Santiago, secretary at a studio, asked her out and 5 hours later had proposed and married her. Maria was Puerto Rican, an acceptance problem with Buddy’s mother. The studio also did not want it known that Buddy had married, so they hid it from the public when he was on tour. This would eventually lead to in fighting with the band and by the end of 1958 the band had broken up and a new band was formed. A young Waylon Jennings would join the new band and play bass. Maria is played by a San Diego veteran actress, Nadia Guevara. We never see Buddy’s mother, but hear from her numerous times through phone calls asking if Buddy had eaten. One interesting fact is when Buddy and the Crickets broke up, Norman Petty retained controlling rights on many of the songs and lyrics.

Act II would primarily concentrate on the night of February 3, 1959, a historic, tragic night for the Rock n’ Roll World. Holly, much to his wife’s fearful premonition, had joined The Winter Dance Party of 1959 Bus Tour in the Midwest and were performing in the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. He would team up with The Big Bopper, J.P. Richardson and Ritchie Valens. The Big Bopper is played by veteran actor Manny Fernandes, who sang “Chantilly Lace”, complete with “Oh Baaaby” and Valens is played by another San Diego veteran actor, Shaun Tuazon. Tuazon would perform a high energy version of the classic “La Bamba”. Holly and his band would perform several numbers, “Raining in My Heart”, “Rave On”, and the Chuck Berry classic “Johnny B. Goode”. The musical includes the historic coin toss that decided the fate of Richie Valens and the plane flight. The story of this tragic plane flight that would take the life of the piolet, Holly, The Big Bopper, and Valens actually had three fateful decisions. Holly’s wife had told him not to fly, Holly was tired of the long bus rides and wanted to get to their next destination quicker, headed for Moorhead, Minnesota. Richardson had the flu and talked Waylon Jennings into giving up his seat on the plane and Richie Valens wanted to join them so he talked band member Tommy Allsup into a coin toss for the other seat on the plane. Taking off in a snow storm, the plane crashed shortly after take-off.

Don McClean wrote the song “American Pie” and called this night, “The Day the Music Died”. Holly was only 22 years old, he had recorded 50 tracks in just over 18 months of performing. It is said he and his band defined the early tradition of Rock n’ Roll bands, 2 guitars, drums and a standing bass. He was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and Rolling Stone magazine has listed him as #13 of the Top 100 Greatest Artists.

This musical is a tremendous tribute to Holly, his band and those that were most influential in his life. It is well performed, great music, classic songs that have been a part of Rock n’ Roll history and a story of conviction and perseverance in what you believe.

In a unique collaboration of theatre companies, “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” will be at Horton Grand Theatre on 4th Street in San Diego’s Gaslamp District until July 2 then move on to The New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad on July 13 until August 27th. Tickets for Horton Grand Theatre are available at www.IntrepidTheatre.org or call