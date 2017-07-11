Join us July 15 for a grand re-opening of this summer’s smash hit musical, Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story at New Village Arts!

If you missed it in the Gaslamp, now is your chance to see this unprecedented co-production on a North County stage!

If you enjoyed it at the Horton Grand, grab some friends and see it again in its new home! Singing and dancing included!

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story – July 15 – August 27, 2017

(low-priced previews July 13 & 14) 2787 State Street, Carlsbad Village

BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story

By Alan Janes Directed by Christy Yael-Cox

Musical Direction Tony Houck By Alan Janes Between 1957 and 1958, Buddy Holly and the Crickets had seven Top 40 songs, including “That’ll Be The Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Seen by over 22 million people around the world, Buddy celebrates the astonishing legacy of the young man with glasses whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll. This hit musical will have you on your feet and “send you out of the theatre on an unstoppable high” (The Boston Globe).

This is a co-production with To purchase tickets by phone, call New Village Arts Box Office at (760) 433-3245 Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday 12pm to 5pm