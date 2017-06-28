Brush Fire on Camp Pendleton Threatens Homes

Firefighters have mostly stopped the forward progression of a fast-moving 250 to 300-acre brush fire on Camp Pendleton, dubbed the Cristianitos Fire, once threatening several homes near San Clemente, Orange County Fire Authority officials said.

The fire was initially reported to be 400 acres, Kurtz said, but firefighters misestimated the acreage and corrected it to 20 to 300 acres. As of 10:15 p.m., the fire is 0 percent contained.

More than 350 firefighters, two air tankers, and two water helicopters are battling the fast-moving brush fire, Kurtz said.

Authorities were considering evacuating several nearby streets before the sun set Wednesday, including Calle Ameno, Avenida Acapulco, and Villa Zapata.

The fire broke out at approximately 6:52 p.m. Wednesday evening north of Cristianitos Gate (Cristianitos Road) and San Mateo Drive, Camp Pendleton Fire Captain Brian Villiard said. The fire first started near the San Mateo Campground on base, and the flames are moving west.

The fire was initially mapped at 10 to 15 acres but quickly spread to more than 100 acres within an hour. There is no threat to Camp Pendleton, though the fire is on the northeast part of the base, officials say.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials are working to shut down the northbound Interstate 5 and southbound offramps to Cristianitos Road.