Brothers Karson and Aiden Lippert Pace LaCosta Canyon In Win Over Vista

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Dick Haines Stadium-Vista High School-Vista, CA– Friday, August 24, 2018-The LaCosta Canyon Mavericks improve their record at 2-0 on the season and are currently ranked 6th in the San Diego High School Football Section poll put on an amazing display of offense by the Lippert brothers.

The Mavericks got on the board first as tailback Karson Lippert scored on a run of 49 yards as carried the ball 7 carries for 90 yards to go up 7-0 in the first quarter. Brother Aiden ran of 31 yards 4 carries for 36 yards as they defeated the previously undefeated Vista Panthers by a 21-7 score.

LaCosta Canyon scored 3 more touchdowns on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Hayden Hurt to go up 14-0, Maverick quarterback Jake Schneck 5 completions out of 8 attempts for 122 yards and threw an 86 yard pass to Kareem Maaz 2 receptions for 99 yards with the PAT no good to go up 27-7

“This is a great team we knew that we have a strong mentality coming into the game but we must focus on ourselves and we executed well.” said LaCosta Canyon Karson Lippert.

“On the 49 yard touchdown the offensive line blocked well for me as I got the ball, giving credit to the line as did their duties which was good.” “It’s important for us to get an early lead like that which gets Vista discouraged but to get the lead is how you should start each quarter to set that tone for our team in the game.” “My brother Aiden has been working hard in pre-season and I am proud of him.” said Maverick Karson Lippert.

The Panthers of Vista at 1-1 only score came in the fourth quarter as qusrterback Josh Davies. Davis had 7 completions out of 15 attempts for 96 yards threw a touchdown pass of 52 yards to Arturo Lopez.

The Mavericks of LaCosta Canyon will be at San Clemente to take on the Tritons on the road while Vista will be at rival Rancho Buena Vista in a Friday night 7:pm contest.