Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Bronners Underwrites Ticket Donation To Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Bronners Underwrites Ticket Donation To Boys & Girls Club of Vista

By   /  October 25, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

As part of its sponsorship of the 2018-19 Moonlight Presents season at Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre, Dr. Bronner’s has underwritten the donation of more than 200 tickets to upcoming events to the Boys and Girls Club of Vista. Today, Moonlight’s Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith, presented the tickets to the club. Through this sponsorship, the club’s kids and their families will be able to experience live cultural events at The Moonlight. For more information about The Moonlight, visit moonlightstage.com.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on October 25, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 25, 2018 @ 6:07 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

American Legion and VFW Post Letter To Members And Guests

Read More →