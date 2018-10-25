Bronners Underwrites Ticket Donation To Boys & Girls Club of Vista

As part of its sponsorship of the 2018-19 Moonlight Presents season at Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre, Dr. Bronner’s has underwritten the donation of more than 200 tickets to upcoming events to the Boys and Girls Club of Vista. Today, Moonlight’s Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith, presented the tickets to the club. Through this sponsorship, the club’s kids and their families will be able to experience live cultural events at The Moonlight. For more information about The Moonlight, visit moonlightstage.com.