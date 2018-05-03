Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Broadway’s Best Under the Stars! 38th Summer Season

Broadway’s Best Under the Stars! 38th Summer Season

By   /  May 3, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

Mamma Mia logo

 
Meet the Cast of Mamma Mia!
Don’t miss the San Diego Regional Premiere!
Performances are June 13 – 30, 2018.
 Tickets are in high demand. Don’t wait to order!
Mamma Mia meet the cast
Additional Performance of Mamma Mia!
The demand for tickets is so high, we have added an additional performance of Mamma Mia! for Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 8 pm. If you are a current subscriber, you may exchange your tickets to the new performance, or order single tickets before they go on sale to the public on May 8. Call VisTix at 760.724.2110 or visit us in person at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista (near the intersection of Civic Center and Alta Vista Drives). Customer service hours are Noon – 5 pm Weekdays.
If you are not a current subscriber, there is still time to order all four shows of the season and purchase tickets to the added showing of Mamma Mia! Just call or visit VisTix in person before May 8!
10000 maniacs
10,000 Maniacs at the Moonlight Amphitheatre Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:30 pm
A fund-raising concert for and presented by Summit for Stem Cell Foundation

 

 

gala
Saturday, May 12, 2018
The Moonlight Cultural Foundation Razzle Dazzle of The Moonlight Gala is a vibrant evening celebrating the wonderful successes and future of The Moonlight. Our event begins with a digital silent auction, signature cocktails, and passed hors d’oeuvres on The Moonlight Patio. Following the closing of the silent auction, guests venture backstage for an actor’s view of the amphitheatre, a three-course dinner, the announcement of the 2019 season at The Moonlight with performances from Moonlight favorites, a live auction, and speak-easy style vibe. All funds raised at the gala will directly benefit the programming at The Moonlight.

 

 

classic albums live logo
The Beatles’ Abbey Road – Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:30 pm
Led Zeppelin II – Saturday, May 19, 2018 – at 7:30 pm
A dream weekend for any classic rock lover! Classic Albums Live performs these vinyl records LIVE, note-by-note, cut-by-cut featuring top-flight musicians.

 

 The 2018 Season Continues…
Newsies logo
July 18 – August 4
at 8:00 pm
Hunchback logo
August 15 – September 1
at 8:00 pm
Chicago logo
September 12 – 29
at 7:30 pm
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 4 hours ago on May 3, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 3, 2018 @ 8:11 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Arrest of Assaultive Subject – Vista

Read More →