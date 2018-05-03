Broadway’s Best Under the Stars! 38th Summer Season

Saturday, May 12, 2018
The Moonlight Cultural Foundation Razzle Dazzle of The Moonlight Gala is a vibrant evening celebrating the wonderful successes and future of The Moonlight. Our event begins with a digital silent auction, signature cocktails, and passed hors d’oeuvres on The Moonlight Patio. Following the closing of the silent auction, guests venture backstage for an actor’s view of the amphitheatre, a three-course dinner, the announcement of the 2019 season at The Moonlight with performances from Moonlight favorites, a live auction, and speak-easy style vibe. All funds raised at the gala will directly benefit the programming at The Moonlight.