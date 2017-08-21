Broadways Best Under The Stars

The sing-a-long phenomenon that is sweeping the nation, Hamiltunes, is being presented by Moonlight Stage Productions for one night only on Tues., Sept. 19 at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with curtain at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets to attend are required.

Tickets will be available while supplies last.

Moonlight Stage Productions will assemble a cast of its singers to perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s score live to a recorded musical soundtrack. The audience is invited to follow and sing-a-long. Song lyrics will be projected above the stage.

Hamilton is a sung- and rapped-through musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, with music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hamiltunes is being presented as a special event during the run of Miranda’s first musical, In the Heights, being presented as part of Moonlight’s 37th Summer Season from Sept. 13 – 30 .

Hamiltunes is generously sponsored by Atlantic & Pacific Management.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-211

