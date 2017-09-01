BROADWAY THEATRE WEST

The City of San Marcos will no longer be managing the Theatre West program. Beginning with the first audition in September, Theatre West will be called Broadway Theatre West. It will be the sister company of the Broadway Theater in Vista.

Owners of the Broadway Theater, Randall Hickman and Doug Davis, have been producing and directing the San Marcos Theatre West shows for 24 of its 25 years. During that time they have implemented many ideas from their Vista youth program…so, very little will change. The auditions, rehearsals and productions will still be held at the San Marcos Community Center. The program will be managed by Randall, Doug and their staff.

Auditions: Youth ages 7 to 17 are invited to audition for Broadway Theatre West shows.

Performances: Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 6 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

San Marcos Community Center

The Jungle Book

Auditions: September 12

Performances: October 6, 7, 8

A Dalmatian Christmas

Auditions: October 16

Performances: December 8, 9, 10

For details, call (760) 806-7905 or visit www.broadwayvista.com.