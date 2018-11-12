Broadway Theater: Santa’s North Pole Follies! from November 29, 2018 – December 2, 2018 We are bringing the joy of Christmas back this year! This fast, fun music and dance filled evening of holiday merriment is sure to put you in the mood for the Christmas. Santa, played by Broadway Theater co-owner, Douglas Davis, is hosting a star studded telethon in honor of our furry friends. Song, dance and a hysterical evening of comedy perfect for the whole family. November 30 to December 16 – Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. & Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The Broadway Theater 340 E. Broadway, Vista, Box office: (760) 806-7905

Fees/Admission: $27 also available an all Broadway shows season pass $149.50.