Broadway Theater To Host San Diego Premier of Honky Tonk Laundry

TR Robertson….The first incarnation of Honky Tonk Laundry premiered in January of 2005 at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The show was written and directed by the award winning, Roger Bean, owner of Steele Spring Productions. Mr. Bean wrote the production for his two stars, Broadway and Off Broadway veterans, Bets Malone, (Lana Mae Hopkins), and Misty Cotton, (Katie Lane Murphy). The musical was a huge success and now, twelve years later, the show has been re-written with new songs and a new story line. But the heart of the show remains in tact.

“I am so glad to have another whack at it”, states Bets Malone. “Being a little older I think both of the girls have a little more life experience then we had when we did it the first time.”

Honky Tonk Laundry centers around Lana Mae Hopkins, (Malone), proprietor of the Wishy Washy Washateria. She’s been in a bad marriage for five years, but is oblivious to her husband’s philandering and cheating. One day Katie Lane Murphy, (Cotton), shows up at the Laundromat boasting man problems of her own. The two women bond and Katie starts working for Lana Mae. As the friendship grows, so does the desire to get back at the men who ‘done them wrong’.

Honky Tonk Laundry is filled with great country music arranged by Jon Newton. You will hear songs from Patsy Cline to Carrie Underwood and everything in between. Misty Cotton, “Some songs the audiences will know, others they will not, which will be a nice surprise.”

The rest of the production team is a ‘who’s who of San Diego Theater. Mr. James Vasquez, director of the Old Globes ‘The Grinch’, choreographed. Moonlight Amphitheatre and Old Globe regular, Lyndon Pugeda, musically directed and Moonlight Amphitheatre’s, Renetta Lloyd, costumed.

Broadway Theater owner, Randall Hickman is delighted to have this NEW World Premier on his stage. “I am so thrilled that Roger is bringing this re-imagined production to our space. I feel like it is ‘old home week’ for us! I have known Roger since my college days; Bets since she was in High School, and I have been a fan of Misty’s since she appeared in Miss. Saigon on Broadway. So much talent under one roof should be illegal”.

Honky Tonk Laundry plays March 3rd through 26th

Vista’s Broadway Theater. 340 East Broadway, Vista, CA