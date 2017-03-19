Broadway Theater Drama Camp Registration Begins TOMORROW MORNING!!

Broadway Theatre Drama Camp Begins Monday …

REGISTRATION FOR OUR 2017 SUMMER CAMPS begin tomorrow morning, (Monday the 20th) at 10:00 a.m. REMINDER: Our camps fill up very fast. If you are calling to register keep trying until you get through. If you are registering online – be prepared for the site to go down every 15 to 20 minutes. We get, on average, 17 on line orders every minute on the first day. We have to shut the site down periodically to get a count of how many kids have been registered. Lastly, like last year, there is a $50.00 NON-REFUNDABLE HOLD MY SLOT FEE that is charged the day you register. You must agree to this fee before your registration will go through on line.

Vista’s Broadway Theater

340 East Broadway Vista, California 92084

BOX OFFICE: (760) 806-7905