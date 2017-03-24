Loading...
Broadway Theater Presents- “BOOM”

March 24, 2017

Boom jpegUnique cirque style show comes to The Broadway Theater

In one month the most unique show ever staged in Vista’s Broadway Theater opens..and the show was created by one of our former students! Vista resident, David Poznanter, has teamed up with Peter Sweet to create BOOM!, a breathtaking new show that emulates the ancient tradition of masked theater. BOOM! is full of spontaneous improvisations with the audience, heart touching drama, impossible skills and hilarious moments of sheer humanity. BOOM! combines the spectacle and excitement of a big show with the intimate connection of a theater piece. BOOM is an evening the whole family won’t soon forget! Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. / Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

YOU TUBE PROMO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlU8GpS9dQ0

BOX OFFICE: (760) 806-7905  – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily
SHOW TIMES:  Weds. thru Sat. – 7:30 p.m. / Sat. and Sun. 1:00 p.m.
All seats, $25.50. (Ask about our special ‘family’ pricing)
Order on line by clicking link below:  http://www.broadwayvista.biz/order-tickets.html

 

 

 

 

  March 24, 2017
  March 25, 2017 @ 1:16 am
