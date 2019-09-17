Broadway Helps to Kick Off New Season of First Wednesdays Concert Series!

Free Concert Series Returns for 2019-2020

Escondido, CA – September 2019 – Experience the power of performance with our First Wednesdays concert series, a free community event that happens the first Wednesday of every month from October through May, (excluding January).

This season, the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is proud to be partnering up with The Barn Stage Company to showcase a variety of performers to Escondido.

The new season of First Wednesdays starts with Broadway star, David Burnhamon Wednesday, October 2, 2019 starting at 6pm.

Broadway’s award-winning singer and actor, David Burnham, brings his solo show “Mostly Broadway” to Escondido!

Join David as he takes a look back at roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career on the Great White Way and beyond.

Audiences can expect stories from his childhood in Southern California, his experiences on film and television, as well as backstage tales and beloved songs from his star turns in the mega-hit musical “Wicked,” “The Light In the Piazza,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Tickets to the show are FREE and are handed out on a first-come, first-seated basis as you enter the venue. Doors open one hour prior to show time, and this year’s shows will be held in the Center’s Concert Hall starting at 6pm.

If you’d like to beat the line, reserved seats are also available for $12 ($10 for Center Members) and can be purchased below. Reserved seats must be purchased a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Get more information about First Wednesdays or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/event/first-wednesday-david-burnham/

RSVP / reserve online at ArtCenter.org or at the Center ticket office, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…..With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.