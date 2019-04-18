Bring your Dancing Shoes And “Baila” With The  Manny Cepeda Orchestra

Live Music, Tacos, and Tequila in our Lyric Court at this Free Community Event

Escondido, CA – April, 2019 – Our Música en la Plaza music series continues on the last Friday in April when the Manny Cepeda Orchestra performs at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Friday, April 26th starting at 7 pm.

Performer percussionist, composer, singer and arranger Manny Cepeda has been making music all of his life.

The energy his compositions bring to the audience is nothing but fire and excitement.

His unique music enriches your life culturally as well as socially with his unique combination of sequence and live performance.

Join the Manny Cepeda Orchestra for a night of classic salsa and merengue!

Although no RSVP is required and admission is free, you can RSVP here: http://artcenter.org/event/musica-en-la-plaza-manny-cepeda-orchestra/

Seating at bistro tables is also available for $12/seat or $40 for a table for 4. Table seating is very limited, so purchase your seats early! Purchase your table here:https://bit.ly/2N3Ba0i

During Música en la Plaza, we will have food trucks and our Center bar will be open as well.

Get more information about Música en la Plaza or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/events/category/espanol/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.