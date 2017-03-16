Brightwood College in Vista To Host A Spring Fling

Local campus to participate in national event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VISTA, Calif. – March , 2017 – Brightwood College in Vista will host a Spring Fling for the community Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus located at 2022 University Drive. The event is free and open to the public with food, giveaways and spring-themed activities for all ages. Attendees are also invited to enjoy program-related activities, campus tours and program demonstrations. Massage therapy students will offer free chair massages, and healthcare-related programs will offer free blood pressure checks.

The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Spring Fling events being held at 61 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 16 states.

WHAT: Brightwood College Spring Fling

WHEN: Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Brightwood College in Vista – 2022 University Drive, Vista, CA 92083

PHONE: 760-630-1555

“It is always a treat when we get to host the community, current and prospective students and their families at our campus,” says Campus President Laura Pitts. “We look forward to celebrating the upcoming spring season together with such a festive occasion. We hope everyone will join us for family-friendly activities, games, food and so much more—it’s sure to be a great time!”

The event will also allow attendees to explore the programs offered through Brightwood College, including: Dental Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Holistic Health Practitioner, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Pharmacy Technician, Vocational Nursing and X-Ray Technician/Back Office Medical Assistant programs, as well as a variety of continuing education courses.

For more information about Brightwood College in Vista, visit https://brightwood.edu/vista-ca.