BRIGHTWOOD COLLEGE IN VISTA TO HOST FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS

Medical volunteers needed for event hosted in conjunction with Sathya Sai International Organization of USA

VISTA, Calif. – May 2017 – Brightwood College in Vista and the Sathya Sai International Organization (SSIO), Pacific South, USA will host free health screenings on Saturday, June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the campus located at 2022 University Drive. The event is open to members of the community. Students of Brightwood’s medical programs will be volunteering their services at the event, while gaining hands-on experience in their chosen fields.

WHAT: Free Health Screenings at Brightwood College – Hosted by Brightwood College & Sathya Sai International Organization of USA

WHEN: Saturday, June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Brightwood College in Vista – 2022 University Drive, Vista, CA 92083 – Next to Babies R Us and North County Square

COST: Free – for more information, please call 800-890-6535 or email vistafreehealthscreening@gmail.com

Volunteers include medical professionals and physicians specializing in Primary Care, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Dermatology, and Podiatry. The following free health screenings will be offered (*eligibility based on health history or physician recommendation):

Blood sugar and Cholesterol*

Bone density*

EKG*

Vision screenings, conducted by California Lions Friends in Sight, with free recycled eyeglasses

Dental exams

Teeth polishing, tooth sealants and/or fluoride applications*

Women’s health screening

Pap smear*

“Working with the SSIO provides an incredible opportunity to give back to our community,” says Campus President Laura Pitts. “We are a community-centric campus, so providing free health screenings to members of our community is a perfect way to give back.”

Volunteers for the event are needed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a variety of tasks. Medical and dental professionals are needed as volunteers in the following departments: Intake/Vitals, Primary Care, Vision, Women’s Care, Pediatrics, Cardiology and Dental. General volunteers are also needed to assist with event setup, cleanup, operations and non-clinical areas. Those interested in volunteering can register by clickinghere or by contacting Suzy Kamitchis at suzymendenhall@yahoo.com. Spanish-speakers are needed to assist with translating. Medical professionals must have their own medical liability coverage.

Brightwood College offers several medical programs, including: Dental Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Holistic Health Practitioner, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Pharmacy Technician, Vocational Nursing and X-Ray Technician/Back Office Medical Assistant programs.

For more information about Brightwood College in Vista, visit https://brightwood.edu/vista-ca.

About Brightwood College and Education Corporation of America

Education Corporation of America (ECA) is a category leader in the post-secondary career school market with 70 locations and a current enrollment of over 30,000 students. ECA holdings include Virginia College, Golf Academy of America, Ecotech Institute, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College. Holdings also include the fully online New England College of Business which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).