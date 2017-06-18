BRIGHTWOOD COLLEGE TO HOST BRING A FRIEND EVENT

Local campus to participate in national event from 10 a.m. to noon

VISTA, CA – June 2017 – Brightwood College in Vista will host a Bring a Friend Event Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the campus located at 2022 University Drive. The event is free and open to the public, as the community is invited to experience a day in the life of a Brightwood College student. The event will feature refreshments, campus tours, career planning sessions and a meet-and-greet reception. Additionally, the event will include presentations regarding career development and student finance. Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as t-shirts and Amazon gift cards. Members of the community planning to attend must call 760-630-1555 to register with the campus prior to the event.

The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Bring a Friend Events being held at 65 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute, Virginia College and Ecotech Institute locations throughout 18 states.

WHAT: Brightwood College Bring a Friend Event

WHEN: Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Brightwood College in Vista – 2022 University Drive, Vista, CA 92083

PHONE: 760-630-1555

“It can often be intimidating to consider going back to school,” says Campus President Laura Pitts. “This event gives people a chance to test it out and see what it’s like to be a Brightwood College student for the day. Our campus offers a variety of programs, day and night classes, personalized instruction, hands-on learning and so much more. We hope everyone will consider joining us for this event, whether you’re thinking about returning to school or you’re just curious about what we have to offer.”

The event will also allow attendees to explore the programs offered through Brightwood College, including: Dental Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Holistic Health Practitioner, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Pharmacy Technician, Vocational Nursing and X-Ray Technician/Back Office Medical Assistant programs.

For more information about Brightwood College in Vista, visit https://brightwood.edu/vista- ca.