Brightwood College Vista To Host Back To School Event

Local campus to participate in national event from 10 a.m. to noon

VISTA, Calif. – July 2017 – Brightwood College in Vista will host a Back to School Event Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the campus located at 2022 University Drive. The event is free and open to the public, as the community is invited to kick off the new school year with Brightwood College. The event will feature refreshments, notebook decorating, a movie for kids, campus tours, program demonstrations and information sessions about available programs and financial aid options. Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as Amazon gift cards and backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Back to School Events being held at 64 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 17 states.

WHAT: Brightwood College Back to School Event

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Brightwood College in Vista – 2022 University Drive, Vista, CA 92083

PHONE: 760-630-1555

“As summer comes to a close, we wanted to invite the community to celebrate the new academic year and all the possibilities it holds,” says Campus President Laura Pitts. “We hope that everyone will join us for this event that promises fun for all ages! Our faculty and staff will also be available to discuss Brightwood College and the programs our campus offers for those interested in going back to school.”

The event will also allow attendees to explore the programs offered through Brightwood College, including: Dental Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Holistic Health Practitioner, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Pharmacy Technician, Vocational Nursing and X-Ray Technician/Back Office Medical Assistant programs.

For more information about Brightwood College in Vista, visit https://brightwood.edu/vista- ca.

About Brightwood College and Education Corporation of America

Education Corporation of America (ECA) is a category leader in the post-secondary career school market with 70 locations and a current enrollment of over 30,000 students. ECA holdings include Virginia College, Golf Academy of America, Ecotech Institute, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College. Holdings also include the fully online New England College of Business which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).