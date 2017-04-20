Brightwood College in Vista To Hold Career Fair May 4th

Local campus to participate in national event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VISTA, Calif. – April 14, 2017 – Brightwood College in Vista will host a Career Fair Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus located at 2022 University Drive. The event is free and open to the public, featuring career development opportunities, refreshments and giveaways. Attendees will be entered to win prizes such as a Chromebook and an Amazon gift card. Community members planning to attend must call 760-630-1555 to register with the campus prior to the event.

The event is part of Brightwood College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Career Fair events being held at 64 other Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute and Virginia College locations throughout 17 states.

WHAT: Brightwood College Career Fair

WHEN: Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Brightwood College in Vista – 2022 University Drive, Vista, CA 92083

PHONE: 760-630-1555

“Hosting a Career Fair presents such a valuable opportunity for students, local employers and community members alike,” says Campus President Laura Pitts. “Especially in today’s job market, networking is becoming increasingly valuable, and we are eager to help facilitate these professional connections. We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in our community and in the Vista job market with this career development event.”

Community partners and local employers representing a variety of healthcare companies will be present at the Career Fair.

The event will also allow attendees to explore the programs offered through Brightwood College, including: Dental Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Holistic Health Practitioner, Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Pharmacy Technician, Vocational Nursing and X-Ray Technician/Back Office Medical Assistant programs, as well as a variety of continuing education courses.

For more information about Brightwood College in Vista, visit https://brightwood.edu/vista- ca.

About Brightwood College and Education Corporation of America

Education Corporation of America (ECA) is a category leader in the post-secondary career school market with 70 locations and a current enrollment of over 30,000 students. ECA holdings include Virginia College, Golf Academy of America, Ecotech Institute, Brightwood Career Institute and Brightwood College. Holdings also include the fully online New England College of Business which is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).